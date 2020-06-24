Advisory council formed for school reopenings

Greyhound nation and Singing River Health System announced a new partnership today to form a game plan on how to best reopen schools in the age of COVID-19.

- - school administrators - are tasked this summer with - reopening schools in a safe - - - - manner during a global pandemic- sot-dr. bonita coleman, ocean - springs school district - superintendent- "we have been placed in a situation to make some serious- decisions around- health and safety with the- coronavirus that really require- a specialized level of- care."

Enter singing river health- system's new 'medical advisory- council.- comprised of four members with- expertise in pediatrics,- community relations and - infectious diseases, the- council will work with ocean- springs school district leaders- on strategies for reopening.- sot-heath thompson , singing- river health- system/council member - "screening for symptoms, we've all heard a lot about that.

Wit- the fever, the- cough, or maybe the onset of th- shortness of breath.

And then,- what we call safe - distance, or that would be your- social distance strategy, and - the third would be- what we call sanitization - strategy."

Moving forward, the council - hopes the measures taken- to slow the spread of covid 19- will translate into positive- healthy habits for students.- sot-heath thompson- - - - "they're going to develop a lot of hygiene habits related to an- infection - prevention that are going to- only help us reduce the spread- with things like covid, - but also with flu."

And school district officials - - - - say they're eager to expand - their relationship with singing- river as they - explore all learning options- ahead of the scheduled start- of school on august 5th.- sot-dr. bonita coleman- "we want all of our children, all of our staff members to be- in our buildings, but we want - to do that safely.

We have a- very healthy fear of this virus- and that makes all of us- cautious."

For news 25, i'm grant- chighizola-