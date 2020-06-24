NW Whitfield QB Owen Brooker Started as a Freshman

Quarterback owen brooker did something quite remarkable last season.

He earned the bruins starting q-b job as a freshman...to start the season no less.

If brooker can build off what he accomplished in his first year, he'll have area coaches wondering how long before he finally graduates.

Bruins coach josh robinson admits it's pretty rare to see freshman starting quarterbacks with maybe a few exceptions.

Robinson:"the one that i recall before that is some guy named trevor lawrence.

I think you guys may have heard of him.

He started his very first game against us, but that was like week five or something."

But brooker topped lawrence starting week one last season.

Robinson:"we are playing for the first time at northwest against coahulla creek.

He was really nervous."

Brooker:"finally get behind the center for the first itme.

I was like wow.

Everybody is.

Their fans are screaming.

Our fans are screaming.

First pass was terrible.

That was probably a freshman moment.

It was just like wow.

But you know i calmed down."

Brooker calmed down and started to settle into the role of a starting quarterback.

Robinson:"he became a better pratice player.

So once he became more of a consistent practice player, he was able to perform better in games."

Brooker threw for over 15-hundred yards last year, leading northwest to a 7-4 record and a spot in the playoffs.

Robinson:"i think the majority of people on paper wouldn't have said we ended up where we were winning as many games.

And we beat ridgeland who was, i think they ended up region champs right?

We accomplished a lot with him back there."

One of brooker's better games came in the playoffs against oconee county, which caught the attention of a super bowl champion.

Robinson:"brad johnson, who was an nfl quarterback, his son was their quarterback.

Brad johnson came up and was are you a freshman son?

I can't believe it.

You did an outstanding job.

He came out of the stands just to come talk to him."

Given that praise and added experience, brooker is ready to roll in 2020.

Brooker:"i mean i think this year.

I've gained 20 pounds, so i think they'll turn me loose running the ball more."

Robinson:"this year we are going to rpo almost everything.

I'm not telling secrets because it's going to be evident on film pretty quickly that's what we're doing.

We are going to put a lot on him."

Brooker:"experience.

You just can't buy it.

You have to get it, so i feel good in that aspect.

I've just got to play well.

If i don't play well this year, the experience doesn't matter.

Got to play well."

Play well is the name of the game.

