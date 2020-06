Miley Cyrus Talks About Choosing To Be Sober

Miley Curys told Variety she quit drinking before having her vocal cord surgery in the fall of 2019.

According to the HuffPost, she decided to remain sober after the procedure.

Cyrus said she’s done research on her family history to try and understand why she is a certain way.

The singer said sobriety helped “polish” her craft but admitted it was difficult to break out of the “party-centric mindset” of her peers.

She said: I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy.

I want to wake up feeling ready.”