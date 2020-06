Ron Jeremy Accused of Raping 3 Women And Sexually Assaulting A Fourth

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged in California with raping three women and seaxually assaulting a fourth.

Deadline reported these incidents happened separately between 2014 and 2019.

Incidents reportedly occurred at a West Hollywood home and at a bar in West Hollywood.

Jeremy is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson, who is also prosecuting Harvey Weinstein.

According to Newswer, prosecutors said they will ask for bail to be set at $6.6 million.