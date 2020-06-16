Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sacramento County breaks single-day record for virus cases
Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Sacramento County breaks single-day record for virus cases

Sacramento County breaks single-day record for virus cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across California, Sacramento County set a record for new infections in a single day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Missouri reports record number of new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a record number of new COVID-19...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Oregon sets new record for daily Covid cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 184 cases of Covid-19 Monday, the highest single-day total since...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Oregon smashes Covid-19 daily case count record, set the day before

Oregon broke yet another record in daily coronavirus counts, with 278 new confirmed and presumptive...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In California: Latest Numbers [Video]

Coronavirus In California: Latest Numbers

The state recorded a record 5,019 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:52Published
Coronavirus Case Increase At 'Unacceptable Level' Gov. Abbott Says [Video]

Coronavirus Case Increase At 'Unacceptable Level' Gov. Abbott Says

Cases are surging and Dallas County set another single-day record for new cases with 454.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:37Published
US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States [Video]

US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States

US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States 23 states have reported spikes in new cases compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Among the states experiencing..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published