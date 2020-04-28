St. Joseph Small Businesses Federal Funds (6-23-20)

Joseph small businesses are fighting to remain open after covid-19 stimulus dollars fell short.

Kq2's danielle soxy has the story... <<trying to get back in the swing of things...small businesses trying to overcome not receiving any federal relief...."the pandemic is very unprecedented.

I think a lot of organizations and businesses and even myself struggled on how to respond to such unusual circumstances.

Hopefully, we never go through something like this but i think there are a lot of lessons that we can walk away with to learn from this time around on how to offer support in multiple ways.hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funds through the paycheck protection program ran out fast leaving many mom and pop shops without any money to pay employees..."we worked with the city and the county to help develop the grants that came from the covid money that came in from the feds, so that's still available."small businesses still have a chance to get the help they never received...the chamber of commerce has access to some funding for those that were left out..."so if you're a small business that had some impact during covid i would really encourage you to go to our website st.joseph.com and look at the city and county grants available and apply for those.

There's reimbursement as well as grant opportunities for loss of wages during that time."hoping they can get on their feet once again... "starting slowly because we still have a lot of customers that are ordering online from us.

We know there are some people that are ready to get out and about in the shops that there are others that aren't comfotable with it yet so were just trying to maintain that balance so that we can make all of our customers feel as comfortable as possible."and finding ways to survive..."we really appreciate everyone's focus on shopping local.

The local businesses are what make our community unique and special.

We really really appreciate everyone's support and i know our neighbors feel the same way as well."reporting in st.

Joseph, danielle soxy, kq2 news>> for more information on