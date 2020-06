Kentucky voters, elections officials looking ahead to November Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:04s - Published 6 minutes ago Kentucky voters, elections officials looking ahead to November It will take weeks for Kentucky voters to learn the official final results of Tuesday’s primary, but those responsible for making sure elections run smoothly are already looking ahead to November. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Ukiah Danger Smith ⚡ RT @TobinBen: A late injunction request from @Booker4KY to keep the Kentucky Exposition Center in Jefferson County open longer, officials c… 3 hours ago Ben Tobin A late injunction request from @Booker4KY to keep the Kentucky Exposition Center in Jefferson County open longer, o… https://t.co/3eogMc48qL 5 hours ago Jack Doyle RT @joesonka: @courierjournal The director of Kentucky's Board of Elections says their phone has been ringing off the hook today from peopl… 12 hours ago LEX 18 News Kentucky turned to widespread mail-in absentee voting in an agreement between the state's Gov. Andy Beshear and Sec… https://t.co/Ab0fwtmUpU 14 hours ago