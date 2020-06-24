Relaxer movie

Relaxer movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Doom and gloom are on the way.

The Y2K apocalypse can't be stopped.

Abbie's (Joshua Burge, The Revenant) older brother issues him the ultimate challenge before it goes down: beat the infamous level 256 in Pac-Man and no getting up from the couch until he does so.

Abbie’s survival story begins here inside a rotting living room with no food or water, and a revolving door of numb-nut friends and acquaintances.

It’s THE EXTERMINATING ANGEL by way of SLACKER.

(2019) Trailer | Available on Digital and On Demand