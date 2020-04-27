Jacob Visits an Old Flame
Jacob is on the hunt for some information regarding Mac's past with Calvary and contacts an old flame who can possibly help.
Batwoman 1x18 - If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe In You - TrailerBatwoman 1x18 "If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe In You" Season 1 Episode 18 Extended Promo trailer HD - WHO CAN YOU TRUST? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star..
Batwoman S01E18 If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe In YouBatwoman 1x18 "If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe In You" Season 1 Episode 18 Promo - WHO CAN YOU TRUST? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe)..