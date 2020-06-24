How well do you know Leo Messi?

F.C Barca @will_odone @Ayoub77am @Squawka Bro what are you bluffing about? Of course hard work beats talent but you’re also s… https://t.co/uBCQ32FvHx 4 hours ago

Oppong_kyekyeku @de_supremo_ Absolutely...messi had a "normal" day..well we all know suarez is passed it and Greiz is bn played out… https://t.co/fnQALsuPTT 5 hours ago

SK♠️ @Sirwynee @EdmundOris Go just dey talk nonsense anyhow well I no fit blame am after messi retirement we go know who go remain. 5 hours ago

Chukwudi @staconzy16 We all know Messi would enter mid field btw .. other teams would be better in chance to win the champio… https://t.co/tRUE8sUEhJ 6 hours ago

Boo @kevin_spicer @City_Chief Boy I know feel them still need neymar now cuz messi need help now. Messi is 33 now. Ney… https://t.co/QNTABUTg4p 6 hours ago

only love vibes. RT @EmzzyJay1: If you really watched the Match you would know Messi Balled like always played very well tho he didn't score but he dribbled… 6 hours ago