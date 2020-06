LA City Councilman Jose Huizar Arrested On Corruption Charges, Constituents Call For Resignation Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:47s - Published 9 minutes ago LA City Councilman Jose Huizar Arrested On Corruption Charges, Constituents Call For Resignation On Tuesday afternoon, a number of protesters showed up outside Jose Huizar's Boyle Heights home to serve a symbolic eviction notice and call for him to resign from office after he was arrested in an ongoing corruption investigation in which officials at City Hall accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from real estate developers. 0

Related news from verified sources FBI charges member of LA City Council in corruption probe The FBI on Tuesday arrested Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar on racketeering charges after a...

