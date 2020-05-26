|
|
|
|
Drama Actress Roundtable With Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter & Rose Byrne
|
Video Credit: THR Roundtables - Duration: 17:25s - Published
Drama Actress Roundtable With Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter & Rose Byrne
Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter & Rose Byrne come together from their homes for the Drama Actress Roundtable.
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
TV Baftas: The main nominations
The Crown and Chernobyl lead the way at this year’s TV Baftas – but Olivia Colman misses out. Royal Netflix story The Crown is up for best drama series, and supporting actress and actor for Helena..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
|
Helena Bonham Carter's birthday facts!
The actress is now 54-years-old: so here's some facts about the star to celebrate her birthday.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:09Published
|