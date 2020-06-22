New study suggests Pluto started out with a liquid ocean Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:09s - Published 11 minutes ago New study suggests Pluto started out with a liquid ocean New research published in the journal Nature Geoscience suggests Pluto started out with a liquid ocean that has been slowly freezing over time. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend











Tweets about this jim RT @istockhistory: Study Suggests Pluto Started Out With Liquid Oceans https://t.co/ZAB0DPB67J #archeology #anthropology #history https://t… 15 hours ago AstronomyCast Evidence supports ‘hot start’ scenario and early ocean formation on Pluto - A new study suggests that Pluto and oth… https://t.co/qQrwQXDwa0 20 hours ago Asia News A new study suggests that Pluto and other large #Kuiper belt objects started out with liquid oceans which have been… https://t.co/kG2ZnGkZnz 20 hours ago Jennifer Stewart A new study suggests that Pluto and other large Kuiper belt objects started out with liquid oceans which have been slowly freezing 23 hours ago KAPP-KVEW Today, the dwarf planet Pluto orbits the sun from the edge of our solar system and its surface temperature is an in… https://t.co/lj0uvJlzXH 1 day ago Constance Filzen RT @stuartgary: 📷 EVIDENCE SUPPORTS ‘HOT START’ SCENARIO AND EARLY OCEAN FORMATION ON PLUTO ** A new study suggests that Pluto and other la… 1 day ago SpaceTime 📷 EVIDENCE SUPPORTS ‘HOT START’ SCENARIO AND EARLY OCEAN FORMATION ON PLUTO ** A new study suggests that Pluto and… https://t.co/lVcJ2WJODF 1 day ago Local News 8 Today, the dwarf planet Pluto orbits the sun from the edge of our solar system and its surface temperature is an in… https://t.co/J8FXGv0LvD 1 day ago