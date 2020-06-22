|
New study suggests Pluto started out with a liquid ocean
New research published in the journal Nature Geoscience suggests Pluto started out with a liquid ocean that has been slowly freezing over time.
Pluto, along with many other dwarf planets in the outer solar system, is often thought of as dark,...
The accretion of new material during Pluto's formation may have generated enough heat to create a...
New Study Suggests Pluto Started Out With a Liquid Ocean
SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA — New research published in the journal Nature Geoscience suggests Pluto started out with a liquid ocean that has been slowly freezing over time.
The findings are based on..
Pluto May Have Started Hot and Had an Ocean From the Beginning
It was previously thought that Pluto started off as a ball of ice, eventually forming a subsurface ocean later on, but new research suggests the dwarf planet experienced a “hot start” that created..
