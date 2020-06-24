A look inside a 3D printed fractal pyramid

This crazy 3D printed "fractal pyramid" is so intricate and mathematically designed it will make you question how such a thing could be made.

Filmed and printed by Travis Quesenberry, the printed model of half an octahedron uses colours and shape to create a complex perspective making you think twice.

Quesenberry told Newsflare: "This is a Fractal Pyramid or - half of - a Sierpinski Octahedron.

"If you love mathematical art and just like to stare at something truly trippy, this is it!

"It is nearly impossible to conceptualize all the pyramids contained within this object.

"It was 3D printed on an Ender 3 Pro with rainbow silk PLA filament."