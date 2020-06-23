Global  

Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally

Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally

Panic!

At The Disco's Brendon Urie has blasted US President Donald Trump after he used the band's hit 'High Hopes' at his recent rally.

