Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying

Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying

A spokesperson for Mel Gibson has slammed Winona Ryder for fabricating an anti-Semitic comment he allegedly directed towards her at a Hollywood party.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying https://t.co/KhaACRNXjS https://t.co/gfaEH… 1 week ago

LoriJulia

Lori & Julia RT @mytalk1071: #WinonaRyder has responded after being accused by Mel Gibson’s representative of “lying” about an anti-Semitic remark the a… 1 week ago

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #WinonaRyder has responded after being accused by Mel Gibson’s representative of “lying” about an anti-Semitic rema… https://t.co/961GUj6Syl 1 week ago

msnireland

MSN Ireland Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying https://t.co/bWTPNvqkX0 1 week ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying https://t.co/KhaACRNXjS https://t.co/gfaEHeUCuP 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal ab*se claims [Video]

Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal ab*se claims

Francis Ford Coppola has denied that he ordered Keanu Reeves to insult co-star Winona Ryder on the set of Bram Stoker's Dracula to make her cry on cue although he has admitted to asking Gary Oldman to..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:59Published
Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims [Video]

Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims

Francis Ford Coppola has denied that he ordered Keanu Reeves to insult co-star Winona Ryder on the set of Bram Stoker's Dracula to make her cry on cue although he has admitted to asking Gary Oldman to..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Stephen Colbert Calls John Bolton 'Naive,' Mel Gibson Denies Anti-Semitism Allegations & More News | THR News [Video]

Stephen Colbert Calls John Bolton 'Naive,' Mel Gibson Denies Anti-Semitism Allegations & More News | THR News

Mel Gibson is denying renewed allegations of anti-Semitic comments leveled against him by Winona Ryder, former Trump advisor John Bolton appeared on 'The Late Show' on Tuesday and Lana Condor has set..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:18Published