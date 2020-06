UPDATE: State lawmakers unveil "Return to Learn" plan Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:01s - Published 3 days ago UPDATE: State lawmakers unveil "Return to Learn" plan Rep. Pamela Hornberger said schools will receive $800 per student, totaling $1.3 billion. That money will be used for technology and connectivity for distance learning, developing curriculum and helping districts be flexible in how they reopen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MONTHS -- WHAT WILL SCHOOL LOOKLIKE IN MICHIGAN IN THE FALL?REPUBLICANS RELEASING THEIR"RETURN TO LEARN" PLAN TODAY...AND ITCALLS FOR AT LEAST YOUNGERSTUDENTS TO BE BACK IN THECLASSROOM FULL TIME.FOX 47'S CODY BUTLER HAS THEDETAILS.NOTHING FROM LANSING HAS BEENFRUSTRATING.DAN QUISENBERRY IS THE PRESIDENTOF THE STATE CHARTER SCHOOLASSOCIATION.HE SAYS SCHOOLS COULDN'T PLANUNTIL NOW BECAUSE THEY DIDN'TKNOW WHAT WAS BUDGETED ... OREVEN EXPECTED.SCHOOLS NEED TO BE ABLE TORESPOND TO SAFETY ISSUES ANDKEEP ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE INMIND.THAT'S GOING TO BE A DIFFERENTANSWER DEPENDING ON WHERE THEYARE.YOU NEED MONTHS, YOU PROBABLYNEED MORE, BUT YOU'VE GOT MONTHSTO GET READY FOR THAT.NATREPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS FOCUSED ONFLEXIBILITY IN THEIR RETURN TOLEARN PLAN.WE WANT TO GIVE SOME CERTAINTYBECAUSE STUDENTS WANT TO GO BACKTO SCHOOL,TEACHERS WANT TO TEACHPHYSICALLY AT THE SCHOOL BUT WEKNOW IT'S GOING TO BEUNPRECEDENTED.AS PART OF THE PLAN ... SCHOOLSCAN START THE YEAR WHENEVER THEYWANT.RIGHT NOW SCHOOLS NEED A WAIVERTO START BEFORE LABOR DAY.BUT THE PLAN DOES FORCE SCHOOLSTO THINK ABOUT DISTANCE LEARNINGPAST THE PANDEMIC BY LIMITINGTHE NUMBER OF FORGIVEN SNOWDAYS.STATE REPRESENTATIVE GRAHAMFILLER SAYS THAT'S WHY THEPROPOSAL INCLUDES 1-POINT-3DOLLARS FOR SCHOOLS.THERE REALLY HASN'T BEEN ANINVESTMENT TO THE POINT WENEEDED TO GET EVERYBODY TO LEARNFROMHOME.QUISENBERRY SAYS HE EXPECTS THATTHIS IS THE BEGINNING OF A GOODAN IMPORTANT CONVERSATION ABOUTFLEXIBILITY THERE.EXPECTING OUTCOMES AND RIGOR,BUT ALSO PROVIDING THE FUNDINGTHAT'S NECESSARY.CODY BUTLER, FOX 47 NEWSACCORDING TO THE PLAN... GRADESK THROUGH FIVE MUST HAVE CLASSESIN-PERSON.SCHOOLS WOULD BE ABLE TO BRINGHIGHER GRADES BACK TOO -- ASLONG AS SAFETYMEASURES ARE IN PLACE.THE HOUSE EDUCATION COMMITTEEWILL CONSIDER THE PLAN THISWEEK.GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER ISEXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE HER "RETURNTO SCHOO







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources NY Lawmakers Push For Plan To Safely Reopen Beaches



Calls are growing for beaches to reopen in New York State. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published on May 14, 2020