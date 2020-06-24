Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inside Turkey’s 'Cotton Castle' That's Said to Have Healing Powers
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Inside Turkey’s 'Cotton Castle' That's Said to Have Healing Powers

Inside Turkey’s 'Cotton Castle' That's Said to Have Healing Powers

From a distance, the snow-white terraces of this calcite wonderland look like a giant mound of marshmallows.

Here’s a closer look.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

JamesWi11409134

J W Inside the snow-white terraces of Turkey’s ‘Cotton Castle’ https://t.co/Yh8WZ5v3lm 6 days ago

pepsimommie_04

🐶🐾pepsimommie_04🐶🐾 RT @toddcusuman: Inside the snow-white terraces of Turkey’s ‘Cotton Castle’ https://t.co/lpgscWlBr8 1 week ago

toddcusuman

Todd cusuman Inside the snow-white terraces of Turkey’s ‘Cotton Castle’ https://t.co/lpgscWlBr8 1 week ago