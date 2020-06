Lin-Manuel Miranda cuts F-word from Hamilton to avoid Disney+ R rating Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published 38 seconds ago Lin-Manuel Miranda cuts F-word from Hamilton to avoid Disney+ R rating Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that the new Hamilton musical movie will be censored when it debuts on Disney+ next month to avoid an automatic R rating. 0

