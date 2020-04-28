Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tokyo may need to reimpose its quarantine
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Tokyo may need to reimpose its quarantine

Tokyo may need to reimpose its quarantine

Tokyo's new coronavirus cases climbed to 55 on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest tally in 1-1/2 months after a cluster of infections was found at an unnamed office in the Japanese capital.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Niti Aayog building sealed after employee tests COVID-19 positive | Oneindia News [Video]

Niti Aayog building sealed after employee tests COVID-19 positive | Oneindia News

2 sadhus killed at UP temple by man they blamed for theft, cops say no communal angle; Niti Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after employee tests positive; Labourers in Surat rebel against working..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published