Tokyo may need to reimpose its quarantine Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Tokyo may need to reimpose its quarantine Tokyo's new coronavirus cases climbed to 55 on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest tally in 1-1/2 months after a cluster of infections was found at an unnamed office in the Japanese capital. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Niti Aayog building sealed after employee tests COVID-19 positive | Oneindia News



2 sadhus killed at UP temple by man they blamed for theft, cops say no communal angle; Niti Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after employee tests positive; Labourers in Surat rebel against working.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:24 Published on April 28, 2020