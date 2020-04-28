Tokyo may need to reimpose its quarantine
Tokyo's new coronavirus cases climbed to 55 on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest tally in 1-1/2 months after a cluster of infections was found at an unnamed office in the Japanese capital.
Emer McCarthy reports.
