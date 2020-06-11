Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

European stocks sink on second wave fears
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
European stocks sink on second wave fears

European stocks sink on second wave fears

European shares sank Wednesday as infections soared in some U.S. states and second-wave fears rose globally.

Julian Satterthwaite reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fears of a second-wave crisis again giving investors the jitters on Wednesday (June 24).

Among the negatives, new data showing several U.S. states facing record infections.

The New York Times says the EU may now bar arrivals from the country, putting it in the same category as Russia and Brazil.

Though that didn’t stop Asian stocks edging higher, traders in Europe weren’t so sanguine.

Benchmark indexes there were all down over one percent from the open.

London’s FTSE the worst hit, down almost twice that much.

A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson further relaxed lockdown rules, top medics warned that a second wave was a real risk.

Long-suffering travel stocks were again among the big decliners.

British Airways-owner IAG fell around 3.5%.

Air France was off as much as 4%.

Scandal-plagued payments firm Wirecard also fell.

Its shares dropped as much as 10% as former boss Markus Braun was released on bail.

The German company faces a probe into a 2.1 billion dollar hole in its accounts.

Shares in Swedish online gaming firm NetEnt surged around 30% though.

That on reports it faces a 2 billion dollar takeover bid from local rival Evolution Gaming.

Overall though the jittery mood saw a bid for traditional safe havens.

Gold rose as much as 0.3%.



Related news from verified sources

Global stocks retreat on rising second wave fears

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday as spiking coronavirus cases in some U.S....
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Energy DailyMotley Fool


European stocks drop as Covid-19 flare-ups dent sentiment

Investors weigh signals of economic recovery against fears of a widespread second wave
FT.com - Published

Asian markets slip on fears of second virus wave

Hong Kong (AFP) June 15, 2020 Equities dipped Monday, extending last week's losses on fears of a...
Energy Daily - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer Says Don't Be a Seller Monday [Video]

Jim Cramer Says Don't Be a Seller Monday

Jim Cramer weighs in on the markets as stocks begin the week firmly in the red as investors cope with fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:38Published
Stocks Tumble Monday on Fears of Second Coronavirus Wave [Video]

Stocks Tumble Monday on Fears of Second Coronavirus Wave

As coronavirus cases climb in 22 states, the market on Monday reflected investors' worries about a second wave of coronavirus cases and continued lockdowns.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:42Published
Stocks Plummet on Second Virus Wave Fears [Video]

Stocks Plummet on Second Virus Wave Fears

Even Disney, which wants to reopen theme parks in California in July, fell severely.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:40Published