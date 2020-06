Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium will feel far from empty when the side return there to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Ed Woodward has spoken out ahead of Manchester United's return to Old Trafford this evening and has...

Manchester United will have he backing of 40,000 virtual fans from all around the world when they...

Manchester United will display a banner declaring ‘football is nothing without fans’ during the...

