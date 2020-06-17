Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surge In Coronavirus Cases Has Local Leaders Doubling Down On Wearing Masks
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Surge In Coronavirus Cases Has Local Leaders Doubling Down On Wearing Masks

Surge In Coronavirus Cases Has Local Leaders Doubling Down On Wearing Masks

Brooke Shafer reports doctors are reinforcing the message that masks should be worn in public places.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

County considers mandating masks for some businesses as coronavirus cases rise

Spikes in the number of new coronavirus cases have Orange County looking at how it could slow the...
bizjournals - Published

North Texas mayors join other Texas cities in asking for power to require masks

The brouhaha over face masks in Texas continues to pit city leaders across the state against the...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thrift Store Donations on the Rise [Video]

Thrift Store Donations on the Rise

The pandemic has resulted in the number of donation items being way up.so the selection at thrift stores is better than ever. Lindsey Boetsch shows us how families are benefiting from this surge in..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:01Published
COVID-19: Fauci refutes Trump's testing claims amid 'disturbing surge' of US cases [Video]

COVID-19: Fauci refutes Trump's testing claims amid 'disturbing surge' of US cases

COVID-19: Fauci refutes Trump's testing claims amid 'disturbing surge' of US cases

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:49Published
Peninsula Lawmaker Wants To Make COVID-19 Mask Violations Subject To Fine [Video]

Peninsula Lawmaker Wants To Make COVID-19 Mask Violations Subject To Fine

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, a Peninsula lawmaker wants stricter enforcement of the state's mandatory mask law. As Joe Vazquez reports, violators would be subject to steep fines.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:19Published