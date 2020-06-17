Surge In Coronavirus Cases Has Local Leaders Doubling Down On Wearing Masks
Brooke Shafer reports doctors are reinforcing the message that masks should be worn in public places.
Thrift Store Donations on the RiseThe pandemic has resulted in the number of donation items being way up.so the selection at thrift stores is better than ever. Lindsey Boetsch shows us how families are benefiting from this surge in..
COVID-19: Fauci refutes Trump's testing claims amid 'disturbing surge' of US cases
Peninsula Lawmaker Wants To Make COVID-19 Mask Violations Subject To FineWith the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, a Peninsula lawmaker wants stricter enforcement of the state's mandatory mask law. As Joe Vazquez reports, violators would be subject to steep fines.