Mick Jagger adds tribute to Shine a Light film producer Steve Bing
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Mick Jagger has paid tribute to producer Steve Bing after learning of the financier's s*icide.

Mick Jagger Remembers Late Film Producer Steve Bing: ‘He Was Such a Kind And Generous Friend’

Bing was a producer on director Martin Scorsese’s 2008 Rolling Stones documentary, “Shine a...
Billboard.com - Published

Steve Bing: Film producer took his own life, coroner says

Sir Mick Jagger pays tribute to the filmmaker and philanthropist, who died this week aged 55.
BBC News - Published



