Sinclair: White Lives Matter banner was disappointing
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Sinclair: White Lives Matter banner was disappointing

Sinclair: White Lives Matter banner was disappointing

Former Burnley captain Frank Sinclair has expressed his disappointment at the 'White Lives Matter' banner and has urged people to understand the reasons behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

