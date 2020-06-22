Sinclair: White Lives Matter banner was disappointing
Former Burnley captain Frank Sinclair has expressed his disappointment at the 'White Lives Matter' banner and has urged people to understand the reasons behind the Black Lives Matter movement.
'Banner organisers do not speak for Burnley'Burnley will play a video of fans supporting the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of their game against Watford, put together by the Clarets Against Racism group who want to show that the people who..
Guardiola on plane stunt: Education will save usManchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a press conference after his team beat Burnley 3-0 at home in the Premier League and a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner was flown over the stadium.
Mee: I'm ashamed and embarrassedBurnley captain Ben Mee says he and the players are embarrassed after an offensive banner displaying the words 'White Lives Matter Burnley' was flown over the Etihad stadium.