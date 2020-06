AOC declared winner, Engel challenger leads Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published 2 minutes ago AOC declared winner, Engel challenger leads [NFA] The progressive champion Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated a centrist challenger in a Democratic Party primary contest, according to the New York Times. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. 0

