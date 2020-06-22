Global  

'No crime committed' in NASCAR noose investigation
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s
'No crime committed' in NASCAR noose investigation

'No crime committed' in NASCAR noose investigation

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found no federal crime was committed after a noose was discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series.

Adam Reed reports.

