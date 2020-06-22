|
'No crime committed' in NASCAR noose investigation
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
After the FBI concluded that he was not subjected to a hate crime, the first full-time black NASCAR...
AceShowbiz - Published
Bubba Wallace, the NASCAR driver whose call to remove the Confederate flag from NASCAR spurred the...
MotorAuthority - Published
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was adamant Tuesday evening about the controversy surrounding an apparent...
Mediaite - Published
Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage
A noose was found in a garage at the Talladega super-speedway overnight. The garage belonged to Bubba Wallace, Nascar's only black driver. Nascar said they are outraged and launching an investigation.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34Published
NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage
NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in its top Cup series. Adam Reed reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
