Adobe Flash Player has been a blight on the internet for more years than most people care to think...



Related videos from verified sources Adobe Flash Cried Wolf For Awhile, But Now Its Date Of Demise Is For Real



In the late 1990s and into the 2000s, much of the internet relied on Adobe Flash to add interactivity to websites. In fact, YouTube used to rely almost entirely on Flash to serve up streaming videos to.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago