Canada: Indians hold anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Vancouver Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:36s - Published 9 minutes ago Canada: Indians hold anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Vancouver Indian community members held anti-China protest in Canada. Protesters raised slogans like 'We want peace' and 'Back off China'. The protest was held outside Chinese Consulate in Vancouver. Protesters put up placards saying 'We stand with India' and 'Stop war'. Anti-China protests have also been taking place across India. Protests come after face-off between India and China at Galwan Valley. 0

