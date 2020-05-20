Denver International Airport seeing an increase in passenger traffic

Young Protesters Near Denver International Airport Lie Down In The Middle Of Peña BoulevardProtesters marched down Peña Boulevard and blocked traffic when they lay down in the roadway and chanted "I can't breathe."
Love and shine: DIA’s shoe shine stand back open after COVID-19 closureWhen the coronavirus pandemic hit, it brought air travel to a near halt. Passenger numbers plummeted, airports turned into ghost towns, and a staple of many airports - the shoe shine stand - had to..
'United CleanPlus' Launches At Denver International Airport To Boost Passenger SafetyDenver International Airport is one of two airports in the country where United Airlines is launching "United CleanPlus."