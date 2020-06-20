David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published 1 minute ago David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club. The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on an initial 12-month deal. 0

