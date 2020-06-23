Trump Downplays Coronavirus — Again
Speaking to young supporters in Arizona, President Donald Trump continued to brush aside coronavirus concerns and instead made racist jokes about COVID-19.
Few Masks, No Social Distancing At Arizona Student Rally For President TrumpNatalie Brand reports on President Trump speaking at a rally organized by students in Arizona where few coronavirus safety measures were visible (6-23-2020)
Trump asks what the '19' in COVID-19 stands forReferring to the coronavirus as the 'kung flu' again, which many consider racist, U.S. President Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday said he couldn't figure out what the '19' in COVID-19 stood..
Vice President Pence claims coronavirus testing has not slowed downVice President Pence assures that coronavirus testing has not been slowed down, but Senator Tammy Baldwin thinks the Trump Administration has not delivered enough supplies.