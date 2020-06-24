Saroj Khan hospitalised with breathing issues Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:23s - Published 8 minutes ago Saroj Khan hospitalised with breathing issues Noted choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised after she complained of breathing trouble. The 71-year-old has been admitted in Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, since Saturday. #SarojKhan 0

