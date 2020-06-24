Global  

Saroj Khan hospitalised with breathing issues
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Noted choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised after she complained of breathing trouble.

The 71-year-old has been admitted in Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, since Saturday.

