Sadiq Khan proposes City Hall Docklands move

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has proposed the Greater London Authority move to London's regenerating Docklands area to save rental costs of up to £55 million.

Mr Khan suggested the GLA move from their current residence on the south bank of the River Thames to the Crystal building at the Royal Docks, which they already own.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn