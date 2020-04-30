Global  

Is This The Best Evidence Yet That The Loch Ness Monster Exists?
Steve Challice, from Southampton, says he was at Loch Ness in Scotland last year.

He saw a “disturbance” in the water & managed to quickly take photographs.

One pictures shows an unidentified creature surfacing as it swims. However, Steve insists he is not claiming to have seen the mythical 'Nessie'.

He tells UK media agency 'Cover Images': “it's very large, as the bit you can see must be at least 8-foot-long, and who can tell what amount is below the surface.In my opinion (and I'm no expert) I think it's a large fish that got into the loch from the sea."

