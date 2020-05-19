Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Bulldog puppy plays video game on owner's tablet
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published
French Bulldog puppy plays video game on owner's tablet

French Bulldog puppy plays video game on owner's tablet

This 10-week-old Frenchie is super confused by a ball seen on an iPad.

Going for the high score!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sleeping Frechie puppy is an extremely loud snorer [Video]

Sleeping Frechie puppy is an extremely loud snorer

Listen to this French Bulldog puppy snore as she naps with her owner. Cuteness overload!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:27Published
Puppy Loves Playing Hide and Seek [Video]

Puppy Loves Playing Hide and Seek

Occurred on June 1, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "In this video, Lola, The Siberian Boston, plays a fun game of hide and seek with her owner. Lola tries her best to hide and it is a hilarious..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:24Published
Observe this puppy's head tilts when he hears something in a video game [Video]

Observe this puppy's head tilts when he hears something in a video game

Hope the dog watches his owner play Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with great interested. Watch as his head adorably tilts in curiosity every time he hears the cock-a-doodle-doo from the cuckoos..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:50Published