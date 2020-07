Englewood Nonprofits Holding Virtual Job Fair Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 weeks ago Englewood Nonprofits Holding Virtual Job Fair ISign up Wednesday and download the Zoom app to be a part of the hiring process, which will be held Thursday from noon until 2:30 p.m. 0

