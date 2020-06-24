Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB Returns With 60-Game Season
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:22s - Published
MLB Returns With 60-Game Season

MLB Returns With 60-Game Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels will play baseball this season after all.

Kara Finnstrom reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

For openers: MLB tries again with short season, skewed rules

For openers: MLB tries again with short season, skewed rules By the time Major League Baseball returns in late July, it will have been more than four months since...
FOX Sports - Published



Tweets about this

mexican323

Juan Tapia RT @CBSLA: The #Dodgers and #Angels will play baseball this season after all. The players’ union and the MLB owners reached a deal Tuesday… 37 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles The #Dodgers and #Angels will play baseball this season after all. The players’ union and the MLB owners reached a… https://t.co/oAcQpZw2e8 1 hour ago

bluejayfan78

bluejayfan78 RT @Z1035Toronto: @TonyMonaco @PinaOnAir #Z1035Mornings Let's Play Ball! #MLB is set to return in July with a shortened 60 game season amid… 1 hour ago

LittleKoalaOwl

LittleKoalaOwl RT @StarTribune: Baseball returns when players report to Target Field next week, with games starting July 23. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli… 2 hours ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune Baseball returns when players report to Target Field next week, with games starting July 23. Twins manager Rocco Ba… https://t.co/zfCRZeK1lg 3 hours ago

Z1035Toronto

Z103.5 @TonyMonaco @PinaOnAir #Z1035Mornings Let's Play Ball! #MLB is set to return in July with a shortened 60 game seaso… https://t.co/c6OXFJkFh4 3 hours ago

aletter1number

S ''Alias'' H @GrimTheHappy Yeah dude, n-dogg hasn't released a decent game since like 2010 or so Sounds like an okay game...for… https://t.co/qSJLbaBTi2 3 hours ago

bakersfieldnow

BakersfieldNow PLAY BALL: MLB returns July 23 or 24 for a 60-game season. Playoffs, with no adjustments for now, will follow. Play… https://t.co/i4U3eRVVfc 11 hours ago