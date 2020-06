'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' To Be Released On-Demand

"SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" won't be hitting theatres this summer.

The animated movie is skipping its theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, the feature-length film will instead be released for rent on-demand in early 2021.

Following the initial release, the movie will then be offered exclusively on CBS All Access.

The movie was originally slated to hit theaters on May 22.