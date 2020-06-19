Louisville Kentucky Police Officer Fired Following Shooting Death Of Breonna Taylor

A Louisville, Kentucky police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been fired.

According to CNN, Det.

Brett Hankison was terminated via a letter signed by the police chief.

The letter stated that his employment with the department "is terminated," effective immediately.

Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old Black EMT.

She was killed when police broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting and shot her eight times.

Hankison and two other officers were later put on administrative leave.