Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs In Primary
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has likely secured a second term after winning her Democratic primary.

According to Business Insider, Ocasio-Cortez won the race by a significant margin on Tuesday.

The final numbers from the primary election won't be known for at least several days.

The delay in declaring an official winner is due to this year's large number of absentee ballots.

According to Decision Desk HQ, Ocasio-Cortez has already won nearly 73% of the vote.

While Ocasio-Cortez's reelection was expected, she faced a very contentious primary race.

