Ron Jeremy Charged With Rape

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with rape.

Jeremy was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents.

According to CNN, the allegations date back to 2014.

The 67-year-old porn star was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object.

He was also charged with one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

Jeremy's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.