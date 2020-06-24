Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept to send notice to Patanjali: How they got permission to make COVID-19 kit

On Patanjali coronavirus medicine row, Licence Officer of Uttarakhand Ayurved Department said "As per Patanjali's application, we issued them license.

They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved license for immunity booster, cough and fever.

We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit.

Hours after Ramdev launched the drugs, the government on Tuesday sought clarification from Patanjali over its claim of having developed a cure for Covid-19 and asked it to stop advertising the product until the claim is verified.

The Centre also asked the Uttarakhand government for details of Patanjali’s new drugs—Coronil and Swasari.

The Uttarakhand government, which is the state licensing authority for the Haridwar-based Patanjali, approved the manufacturing and marketing for the drugs.