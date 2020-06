Lampard: Liverpool title hopes no odds to us Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:22s - Published 6 minutes ago Lampard: Liverpool title hopes no odds to us Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the possibility of helping Liverpool win the Premier League title will make no difference to his side when they face Manchester City on Thursday. 0

