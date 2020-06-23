Global  

FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace
FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace

FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace

After an FBI investigation into the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage, they have deemed it not a hate crime.

Wallace says the noose was still disturbing, whether it was a hate crime or not.

Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime

Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage.

