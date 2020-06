49ers Fly Black Lives Matter Flag at Levi's Stadium

On Monday, team CEO Jed York spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement.

49ers CEO Jed York, via 'The Mercury News' In 2016, the franchise donated $1 million, matching a donation by Colin Kaepernick, to social justice causes.

It donated another $1 million earlier this year.