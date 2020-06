Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event 'too soon' amid Covid-19

World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for Covid-19, apologised by saying he was 'deeply sorry' for hosting an exhibition Tennis tournament ‘too soon’.

Djokovic, the fourth tennis player after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki to test positive for Covid-19 also admitted that he and organisers 'were wrong' to go ahead with the event.