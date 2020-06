Walmart removes Mississippi flag from stores Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published 3 minutes ago Walmart removes Mississippi flag from stores Walmart said it will not display in its stores the flag of the U.S. state of Mississippi, which includes a Confederate flag emblem, and is separately reviewing if items sold on its website in Canada breached its terms after online outrage over "All Lives Matter" products on the site. Fred Katayama reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this RetailWire.com Walmart removes state flag from Mississippi stores amid calls to nix Confederate emblem https://t.co/P1M8NNpDV4 Mem… https://t.co/yJtYk19u24 3 minutes ago Ricky Walmart removes Mississippi flag from stores due to Confederate emblem - TheBlaze https://t.co/BMJ4PlDNKO 9 minutes ago Andrew Sawyer Walmart removes state flag from Mississippi stores amid calls to nix Confederate emblem https://t.co/AK2GxLzhlB via @memphisnews 21 minutes ago Aundraa RT @SECNAV75: Walmart removes Mississippi state flag from display in stores https://t.co/Jk8OSwmFoZ Absolutely right, @Walmart. It’s the “… 1 hour ago randy RT @DavidRCampbell: Let’s hope the legislature finally does the right thing. Walmart removes Mississippi state flag with Confederate symbol… 3 hours ago David Campbell Let’s hope the legislature finally does the right thing. Walmart removes Mississippi state flag with Confederate sy… https://t.co/Vi7pZG0qpr 3 hours ago Gene Bryant Walmart removes state flag from Mississippi stores amid calls to nix Confederate emblem. https://t.co/ZzE0ampTeY via @memphisnews 4 hours ago The Pakistan Post Walmart Removes Mississippi State Flag Which Includes Confederate Flag Emblem From Stores https://t.co/iNzV2BZbA0 8 hours ago