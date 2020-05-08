Merger of Black Hole and ‘Mystery Object’ Leaves Astronomers Puzzled
An international team, including Northwestern University astronomers, discovered a mystery object inside the "mass gap," a range between the heaviest known neutron star and lightest known black hole.
Linda Strickland Gravitational waves reveal merger between black hole and mystery 'mass gap' object https://t.co/4q2zI9lnFE via @CNNAshley 3 hours ago
Dennis Koch Gravitational waves reveal merger between black hole and mystery 'mass gap' object https://t.co/NRlFy17pyP 12 hours ago
cusp_muzik 🇯🇲 RT @CTVNews: Gravitational waves reveal merger between black hole and mystery 'mass gap' object https://t.co/ydOCM9ZwGJ https://t.co/H4dA7B… 20 hours ago
Chris Warburton Gravitational waves reveal merger between black hole and mystery 'mass gap' object - CNN https://t.co/XcwjahfKki 20 hours ago
Mike RT @CTVNews: Gravitational waves reveal merger between black hole and mystery 'mass gap' object https://t.co/chKpzimDCH 23 hours ago
CTV News Gravitational waves reveal merger between black hole and mystery 'mass gap' object https://t.co/chKpzimDCH 23 hours ago
Geraint Pratten RT @eps_unibham: “This merger event is one of the most unusual ones observed in gravitational waves to date." Dr Patricia Schmidt (@p_g_sch… 1 day ago
Black Lives Matter RT @CTVNews: Gravitational waves reveal merger between black hole and mystery 'mass gap' object https://t.co/aRMKMCesZB 1 day ago
Mystery Object Could Be Lightest-Known Black HoleA newly discovered mystery object could be the lightest known black hole.
Scientists May Have Found the Black Hole Closest to EarthGARCHING, GERMANY — Scientists may have spotted a black hole so close to Earth that its two companion stars are visible to the naked eye, according to a paper in Astronomy and Physics.
Writing in..