Chandigarh Youth Congress workers drag car with ropes to protest fuel price hike

Youth Congress workers staged protest in a unique way against fuel price hike in Chandigarh.

Party workers tied a car with rope and dragged it on the roads of the city.

They shouted slogans demanding the central government to take steps against rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Later, police came and detained the protestors.

A Youth Congress worker said, "When in 2013-14, rate of diesel and petrol were between Rs.

45- 50, then for BJP Inflation was 'dayan' but now when rates are shooting up to Rs.

80, inflation is 'darling' for them."