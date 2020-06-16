Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chandigarh Youth Congress workers drag car with ropes to protest fuel price hike
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Chandigarh Youth Congress workers drag car with ropes to protest fuel price hike

Chandigarh Youth Congress workers drag car with ropes to protest fuel price hike

Youth Congress workers staged protest in a unique way against fuel price hike in Chandigarh.

Party workers tied a car with rope and dragged it on the roads of the city.

They shouted slogans demanding the central government to take steps against rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Later, police came and detained the protestors.

A Youth Congress worker said, "When in 2013-14, rate of diesel and petrol were between Rs.

45- 50, then for BJP Inflation was 'dayan' but now when rates are shooting up to Rs.

80, inflation is 'darling' for them."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Congress workers sanitized district hospital in WB's Asansol [Video]

COVID-19: Congress workers sanitized district hospital in WB's Asansol

Congress workers sanitized and cleaned the district hospital in West Bengal's Asansol amid COVID-19 pandemic. The cleanliness drive was conducted by party workers on June 21. They will further conduct..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
Workers of Indian Youth Congress celebrate Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday in Aligarh [Video]

Workers of Indian Youth Congress celebrate Rahul Gandhi's 50th birthday in Aligarh

Workers of Indian Youth Congress performed a 'havan' in Aligarh on the occasion of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday. They prayed for Rahul Gandhi's long life and good health. The volunteers also..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
‘Modiji, will you listen to 130 crore Indians…’: Cong slams PM for fuel price hike [Video]

‘Modiji, will you listen to 130 crore Indians…’: Cong slams PM for fuel price hike

Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hike in prices of diesel and petrol. Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to PM urging to rollback fuel price hike. Earlier, Earlier, Rahul..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:01Published